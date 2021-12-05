Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.65 and last traded at $150.39. Approximately 4,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 511,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.98.

Several analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after buying an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after buying an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.