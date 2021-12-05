Truist Securities Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $90.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NCNO. Truist decreased their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Shares of NCNO opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. nCino has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,503 shares of company stock worth $14,608,657. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

