Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 132.70% from the company’s current price.

SWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $784.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

