Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $49.00 at Guggenheim

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

