Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $331.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.28. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.24 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

