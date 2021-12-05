Bank of America Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $185.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.75.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC opened at $112.67 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.