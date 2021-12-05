Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,400 Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.42% of Sintx Technologies worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 594,280 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SINT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

