Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of StarTek worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in StarTek by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:SRT opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. StarTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.44.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

