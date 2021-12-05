Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Innodata were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INOD. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of 310.16 and a beta of 2.06. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

