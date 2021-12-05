Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 387,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

TVACU stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

