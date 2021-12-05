Millennium Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,437 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

DLB opened at $86.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

