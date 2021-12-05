Millennium Management LLC Sells 142,561 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,561 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALTUU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

