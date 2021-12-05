Millennium Management LLC Purchases 21,281 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

