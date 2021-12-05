Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE CW opened at $129.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

