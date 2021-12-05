BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

NYSE:DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

