Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells $2,113,000.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

