Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $98.04 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

