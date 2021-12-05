Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $147.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.30.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH opened at $143.93 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $153.03. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.