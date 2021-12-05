Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.92 Million

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report sales of $786.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.88 million to $806.82 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.62 on Friday. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.30.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

