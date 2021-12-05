Mark P. Vergnano Sells 99,968 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,711 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Chemours by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Chemours by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

