Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.71.
EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.
