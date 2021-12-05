Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,989,000 after buying an additional 47,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 93.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.