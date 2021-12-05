Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of PKB opened at $52.51 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.