Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

AKR stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 474,196 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

