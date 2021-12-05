Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to “Hold” at Banco Santander

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.70 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BMA opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

