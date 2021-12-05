Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.09.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.40. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marqeta (MQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.