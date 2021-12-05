Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.