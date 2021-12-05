Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

