Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.
Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $132,911.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.