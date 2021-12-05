Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $132,911.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

