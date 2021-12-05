Zacks Investment Research Lowers Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after buying an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

