Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.