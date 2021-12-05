Morgan Stanley Purchases 19,126 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,871,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $13,413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 277.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

