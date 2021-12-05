Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Veritex were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after buying an additional 80,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

