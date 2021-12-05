Morgan Stanley Buys 19,707 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1,939.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $53.94 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

