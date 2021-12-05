Morgan Stanley Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Standard Motor Products worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,487. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.