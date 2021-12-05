Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAS. Truist Securities increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

