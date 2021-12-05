State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

NASDAQ BBIG opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.