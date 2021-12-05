Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 186,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Genie Energy worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 95.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $380,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

