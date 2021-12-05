Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amarin were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRN. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 341,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

