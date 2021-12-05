State Street Corp Takes Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $239.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.46.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

