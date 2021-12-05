HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5,430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

