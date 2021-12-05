Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 313045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$172.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.