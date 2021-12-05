Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $169.66

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.66 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 172.37 ($2.25), with a volume of 1021532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.60 ($2.49).
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,723.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37.
About Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.
