Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.12

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.12 and last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 40713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,696,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

