Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) were up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 7,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 758,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Diversey during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

