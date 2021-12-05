iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 44,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 151,693 shares.The stock last traded at $88.96 and had previously closed at $90.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

