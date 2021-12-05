Short Interest in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rises By 26.9%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 169.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 155,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

