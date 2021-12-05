PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $38,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $275,397 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NRGX opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

