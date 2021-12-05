First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Update

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

FCRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.63.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.