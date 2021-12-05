Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 129,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLHG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

