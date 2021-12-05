Needham & Company LLC Raises GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $87.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

